Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Crown were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCK opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

