Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

