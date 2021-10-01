Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 455,999 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455,999 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

