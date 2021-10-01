Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 329.1% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ BAOS opened at $1.75 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

