Barclays Downgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Equal Weight

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

XLRN opened at $172.10 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

