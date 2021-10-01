Barings LLC Acquires New Stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 31.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CURI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.37.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

