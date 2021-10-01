Barings LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $195.87 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $126.64 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.