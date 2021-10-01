Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 996,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.33.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $389.15 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.89 and a 200-day moving average of $428.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

