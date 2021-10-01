Barings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Barings LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $345.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

