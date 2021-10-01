Barings LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

