Barings LLC Invests $526,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.46.

BNTX opened at $272.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.11.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

