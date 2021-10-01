Barings LLC Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,388.20 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

