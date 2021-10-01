Barings LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Barings LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

