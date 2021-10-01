Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Get Barloworld alerts:

Separately, Investec upgraded Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of BRRAY remained flat at $$7.78 during midday trading on Friday. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.