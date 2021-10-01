Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $92,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $20,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 36.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.