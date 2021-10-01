Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 242.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after buying an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 413.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 96,136 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

