Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases New Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.