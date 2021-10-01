Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

