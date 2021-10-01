Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC opened at $22.63 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

