Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BASFY. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

