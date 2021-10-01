Basic Attention Token Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $172.45 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00229755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,650,999 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

