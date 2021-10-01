Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

