Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.96. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

