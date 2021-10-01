Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.29 ($115.63).

Shares of BMW opened at €82.76 ($97.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €81.09 and a 200-day moving average of €85.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

