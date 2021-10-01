Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.83. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 17,337 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

