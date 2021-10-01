Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 569.2% in September

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 569.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BCEKF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

