Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.41. 452,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,484,012. The company has a market cap of $968.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.