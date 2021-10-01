Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 114 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

