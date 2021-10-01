Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,990. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.83.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.