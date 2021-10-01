Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBBY. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

BBBY stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

