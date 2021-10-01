Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 209,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

