Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.80. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 103,418 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.75.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $1.15.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.