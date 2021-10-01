Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.80. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 103,418 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.