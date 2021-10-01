Berenberg Bank Reiterates €254.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €254.00 ($298.82) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €228.42 ($268.73).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €194.84 ($229.22) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €198.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €209.27.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.