Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.