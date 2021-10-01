Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 44.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after purchasing an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.