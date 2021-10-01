BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Insider Buys A$37,950.00 in Stock

BHP Group (ASX:BHP) insider Xiaoqun Clever acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$37.95 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,950.00 ($27,107.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $2.7356 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 131.87%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

