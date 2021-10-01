Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BCYP opened at $10.08 on Friday. Big Cypress Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

