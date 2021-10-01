Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $326.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
