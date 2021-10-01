Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $326.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

