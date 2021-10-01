Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce $114.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.51 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 546%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.34 million to $443.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $748.21 million, with estimates ranging from $664.56 million to $878.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

