BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $276.52

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $276.52, but opened at $288.44. BioNTech shares last traded at $290.81, with a volume of 8,242 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
