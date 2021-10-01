BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $276.52

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $276.52, but opened at $288.44. BioNTech shares last traded at $290.81, with a volume of 8,242 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.11.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

