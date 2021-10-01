Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $85,852.37 and $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.