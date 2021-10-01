Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits Market Capitalization of $182,192.07

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $182,192.07 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00238650 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00118182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00155806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003037 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

