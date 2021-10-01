Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BKH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

