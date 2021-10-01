BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 3,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

