BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $504,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $566,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

