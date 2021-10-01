BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $480,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $1,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,934,810 shares in the company, valued at $439,736,302.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,174 shares of company stock worth $51,050,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.