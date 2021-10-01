BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,318,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,256,608 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.76% of SM Energy worth $500,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

NYSE SM opened at $26.38 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.