BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.82% of Semtech worth $483,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

