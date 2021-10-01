BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,213,715 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,526,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.67% of National Instruments worth $487,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

