BlackRock Inc. Sells 206,109 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,252,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $493,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.